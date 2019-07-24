Devotees flock to Pavazhavanna Perumal temple

At Big Kancheepuram is the temple of Sri Pavazhavanna Perumal, one of the 108 Divya Desams, where devotees have been flocking since July 1. The reason — a wooden idol of the deity has been brought out of the temple tank after 40 years.

“The wooden idol was taken out of the tank on June 30 and after 48 days of aaradhanai it will be returned to its home on August 17. We have placed the idol at the Alwar sannidhi,” said Ranga Bhattar of the temple.

The legend is that Brighu Maharishi came to this temple after he kicked Lord Mahavishnu in anger. He is said to have done penance, taken a bath in the temple tank and had darshan of the Lord, who is in a sitting position.

Thirumangai Alwar has sung in praise of this deity. The temple has shrines for Pavazhavalli Thayar, Ramanujar, and the Alwars.