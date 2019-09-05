Devoted to the cause of sustainability

Sri Asthika Samajam at Venus Colony in Alwarpet has been teeming with devotees since the head of the Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham arrived here on July 16 to observe ‘chaturmasya vratam’. More than 200 devotees are attending the pujas and rituals at the Samajam every day and the number goes over 500 on special days.

Since the Samajam cooks and serves prasadam and lunch for the devotees, the venue generates about 600 to 700 kg of biodegradable waste every day. However, none of the decompostable waste is going to the landfill, thanks to Vidya Balakrishnan, a resident of Venus Colony. She is spearheading the waste segregation drive at the Samajam, with guidance from Eco Konnectors, a Mylapore-based resident group promoting sustainable waste management. Vidya is being supported by Ramky Enviro Engineers, the Chennai-Corporation appointed private conservancy operator and volunteers.

Vegetable and fruit waste from Asthika Samajam being converted into manure at a micro recovery centre owned by the Corporation.

“On an average, about 600 to 700 kg of green waste – mostly vegetable and fruit peels, plantain leaves, flowers and food waste – is generated every day. The waste is segregated and put in separate bins, which is collected by conservancy workers from Ramky and taken to the composting centres. The waste will be segregated and composted till the Kanchi seer leaves the Samajam on September 15,” says Vidya.

Vidya effectively mobilised a team of 150 volunteers through Whatsapp messages. She says she sent out messages to friends and other residents stressing on the need for waste segregation. The messages reached many other devotees who came forward to segregate the waste and keep it ready for collection. The volunteers take turns to help in sorting out the waste, she adds.

Conservancy worker R. Udhayakumar says that he and his fellow workers come to the venue about four or five times a day and collect the waste in tricycles and take them to the Corporation-owned micro composting centre (MCC) in Teynampet.

K. Manjula, animator of Ward 118 of Zone IX under the Swachh Bharat’s Mission oversees the composting process. She says that the waste is weighed and subjected to another round of segregation and then put into concrete well rings. “The harvested compost is packed and sold by the civic body for a nominal rate,” she says.