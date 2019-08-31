Devices found in Tiruporur destroyed

The Tamil Nadu Commando Force on Friday destroyed parts of the rocket launcher and anti-tank shell that were found in Manampathy village in Tiruporur on Sunday and Monday.

“We cordoned off the area and the explosives were placed inside a six-foot pit near the river and sand bags were stacked around it. The explosion was triggered from half a kilometre. The explosives were destroyed around 10 a.m.,” a police inspector said.

On Sunday afternoon, a portion of the rocket launcher exploded in Manampathy, near Tiruporur, in Kancheepuram district. Two youth — Surya, 23, and Dilip Raghavan, 25 — who are suspected to have meddled with the explosive, died in the incident. Three of their friends sustained injuries.

The following day, an unexploded explosive was found buried in the locality. After an order from the Chengalpattu Court it was handed over to the Tamil Nadu Commando Force for defusing. “We are trying to find the source of the bomb,” a senior police officer said.

Meanwhile, residents of Angur, a village situated behind the Hanumanthapuram firing range, recalled how shells of explosives used to fall near their hamlet and on the terrace of houses.

Not a rare occurrence

There are around 150 houses in the village and it is situated behind a hill on which the soldiers practise shooting.

“Last year we found 40 empty shells in the forest area close to our village. Some were found on the terrace of houses. In the middle of the night, the entire sky used to light up. It was much later that we realised that they were shells of bombs used by the Army,” a resident said, on condition of anonymity.