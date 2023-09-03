Device to help with sudden cardiac arrest installed at K.K. Nagar Sivan Park by Kauvery Hospital

September 03, 2023 02:48 pm | Updated 02:48 pm IST

An Automated External Defibrillator (AED), a device used in emergency cardiac arrest situations, has been installed at Sivan Park in K.K. Nagar by the Kauvery Group of Hospitals.

The inauguration was done by A.M.V. Prabhakara Raja, MLA, Virugambakkam Constituency on Sunday. Appreciating the initiative, Mr. Raja said, “A location such as Sivan Park has over 1,000 people visiting on a daily basis. People across all age groups visit the park for their fitness routine or leisure activities. Therefore, it is essential to equip the place with the right medical assistance that would be needed in times of distress.”

The hospital, in a release, said the AED is programmed to detect and interpret an electrocardiogram and deliver an electrical shock using accessories such as a power source (battery) and pad electrodes.

“The portable device gives voice prompts with step-by-step instructions to be followed by the user. This can be used by anyone who has received minimal training, to use the AED thereby helping to revive the heart rhythm of an individual who suffered a cardiac arrest in a public place,” it said.

Dr Aravindan Selvaraj, Co-Founder & Executive Director Kauvery Group of Hospitals, noted that more than 70% of cardiac arrests occur outside the hospital, and with the right intervention the chances of survival can improve significantly.

“Hence, it is essential to educate the public and the corporation staff — who are often the bystanders. Through the Restart Heart Foundation, we shall be installing AED at more locations in the region and train the facility staff on Basic Life Support and First Aid. We believe the initiative will create a significant impact on the overall well-being of the community.”

