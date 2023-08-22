HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Devi Karumariamman temple in Thiruverkadu to get 3 new gopurams

Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekarbabu said the gopurams and entrances being built will help with crowd management at the temple

August 22, 2023 11:38 pm | Updated 11:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Devi Karumariamman temple in Thiruverkadu will get three new gopurams (towers) as part of its kumbabishekam. The works are to be part of two projects worth around ₹80 crore and are expected to be completed within two years.

Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) P.K. Sekarbabu said the gopurams and entrances being built would help with crowd management at the temple. “Roads will be laid leading to these gopurams, one of which will have five tiers and two will be of three tiers each,” he said, adding that parking spaces would be created near all these entrances.

“Right now the temple only has one entry, which also serves as the exit. The temple gets crowded on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays and on festival days. The crowds have become unmanageable. Shops will be constructed, along with the parking spaces, for the convenience of devotees,” Mr. Sekarbabu said.

As part of the kumbabishekam, several mandapams, which are currently brick and mortar structures, will be replaced with granite stones, which is the approved material for temples. The main sanctum sanctorum of Devi Karumariamman, those housing the 22 deities in the prakaram and the puthu medai (the dias around the snake mound) will also get granite structures.

The annadhanam mandapam is also being expanded with a waiting hall on the ground floor, and the first floor will house the annadhana koodam and the second floor will have rooms for miscellaneous uses. The pongal mandapam, where devotees cook pongal offerings in the open, will be shifted from the Rajagopuram side to the north side, where hair tonsure and ear piercing halls will come up.

A smaller wedding hall with a seating capacity of 200 persons and 40 cottages will also be built. “This is for devotees who stay overnight as part of rituals. The temple has a practice of people staying overnight, which is not being taken up due to the lack of rooms,” Mr. Sekarbabu added.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.