Devarajaswami temple being spruced up for Aththi Varadhar festival

Sri Devarajaswami temple, popularly known as Varadharajaperumal temple, in Kancheepuram is being spruced up for the Aththi Varadhar festival that is to begin from July 1.

The Vasantha Mandapam, where the idol of Sri Aththi Varadhar would be kept for darshan for 48 days is getting a new granite flooring and the walls and steps leading it have been given a fresh coat of paint.

Temporary ramps are being provided at the mandapam for those who are unable to use the steps. A long shelter with adequate lighting and barricades for a queue from the eastern Raja Gopuram to the Vasantha Mandapam is being formed. Adequate drinking water facilities, too, have been made, explained sources in the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department.

The Kancheepuram district administration is also making arrangements for the large number of devotees expected to visit the temple to have a darshan of Sri Aththi Varadhar that would be taken out from a vault under the temple tank. The idol is taken out once in 40 years. Already, water from the tank has been pumped out to an adjacent tank and the top of the vault is visible from outside. However, no outsider would be allowed to view the opening of the vault.

Temporary bus termini are being set up in Orikkai, Olimuhammedpet and Pachaiappa’s college. Similarly, parking lots for cars and two-wheelers are being provided at Pachaiappa’s college, Thiruveedhipallam, Lala Thottam and Olimuhammedpet. There would be buses to the temple every 10 minutes from the termini. In the four mada streets, new toilets are being set up for the convenience of devotees. A police control room would be set up near the temple and important roads would be covered with CCTV. The help of NCC and NSS volunteers would be taken to regulate crowds, said a release.

Devotees from outside the town would be allowed from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Entry for free darshan and those with ₹50 tickets will be through the Eastern Gopuram. Those wanting to perform ‘Sahasranama Archana’ can do so by booking tickets through the HR&CE Department website, www.tnhrce.org, from July 4 onwards.