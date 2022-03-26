Detection of TB and treatment still a challenge, says Health Secretary

‘Private sector notification is very few in many parts of State’

Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan felicitating TB champions at the World TB Day event organised by REACH in Chennai on Friday. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

‘Private sector notification is very few in many parts of State’

Noting that tuberculosis remained a challenge but that it had taken the backseat, Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan on Friday said that lessons learned in COVID-19 to test, track, treat and follow appropriate behaviour applied to all diseases.

Stressing on the need to concentrate on TB during an event organised by REACH, an NGO, in line with World TB Day 2022, he said: “Still, private sector notification of cases is very poor in many parts of the State, while government sector notification was equally challenging.”

Tamil Nadu had fixed a target to reduce the incidence of TB to 77 per lakh population and deaths due to TB to six per lakh population by 2023.

“This is a tough challenge not because we do not have the facilities but because we are not diagnosing (cases),” he said.

Tough challenge

The target of achieving zero TB cases, zero deaths and reducing stigma by 2025 was a tough challenge, he told reporters.

Asha Frederick, additional director of Medical and Rural Health Services and State TB Officer, said they had asked private medical colleges to have centres for patients with drug resistant TB.

She said that REACH initiatives helped in case detection and notification in the private sector and delivery of services to the people.

V. Ramasubramanian, consultant, Infectious Diseases and Director of Capstone Clinic, said now at least 70% of TB cases were outside the lungs such as lymph node TB and renal TB.

“The occurrence of drug resistant TB is on the rise,” he said and added that stigma still existed and many people thought that TB was associated with a low socio-economic background. He stressed the need for increasing public private partnership for TB.

Ramya Ananthakrishnan, director of REACH, said that more than 200 women TB leaders were identified, trained and engaged in TB screening. Nearly 1.4 million persons were screened by the women TB leaders and nearly 3,000 were diagnosed with TB.

Nalini Krishnan, founder-director of REACH, said the TB champions and women TB leaders served as the link between treatment and the patient. Directors of Nakshatra centres, women TB leaders and TB champions were felicitated.

Padmapriyadarshini, director of National Institute for Research in Tuberculosis, was present.