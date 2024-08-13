Detailed report sought from TNPCB on effluent discharge from MEPZ

The Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal has directed the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) to file a detailed report on effluent treatment at the Madras Export Processing Zone (MEPZ).

In a suo motu case on groundwater pollution due to effluent discharge from MEPZ, the TNPCB, following an earlier direction of the Bench, had filed a report stating that MEPZ has a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) of 1 MLD capacity to treat both sewage and excess trade effluent from units within it.

Among the 106 units in MEPZ, 20 generate effluent. Each of these 20 units is equipped with its own Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP), while all units are also linked to a common STP. Additionally, the villages of Kadapperi and Moulana Nagar have their sewage lines connected to the storm-water drains of MEPZ, as per the report.

After finding the TNPCB’s report inadequate, the Bench on August 8 called for a more detailed response. This response should address how the ETPs within the MEPZ industrial zone are managed, the methods used by the units for treating sewage, and whether the ETPs and STPs are operating at their required capacities.

Additionally, the TNPCB must confirm whether the claim that the two villages are discharging sewage into storm-water drains is accurate, and if any notices have been issued regarding this issue. The report should also determine if there are any violations if these systems are in place and, if no treatment plants are present and waste is being disposed of unregulated, what measures the TNPCB has implemented. Further, it should address groundwater contamination and any other shortcomings identified in the TNPCB’s initial report.

The matter has been posted for next hearing on October 18.