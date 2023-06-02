Detailed project reports for Coimbatore, Madurai Metro projects to be ready by month-end

June 02, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

Detailed project reports (DPRs) for two proposed mass rapid transit projects — Coimbatore and Madurai Metros — will be completed by June-end, according to the officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL).

The CMRL had been tasked with hiring consultants to do both the feasibility reports and the DPRs for building a mass rapid transit system for the two cities in view of rising traffic congestion. In Madurai, the feasibility report suggested a 31- km network to connect Othakadai with Tirumangalam, and in Coimbatore, a stretch of about 40 km was planned with two corridors in phase I: from PSG Foundry to Ukkadam Bus Stand and from Collectorate to Valiyampalayam Pirivu.

For Madurai, the feasibility report was submitted to the State government a few months ago and following further directions from the government, the DPR work commenced. But in the case of Coimbatore, though the feasibility report and the DPR were completed, authorities in the State government held discussions and it was decided that a host of changes needed to be made and re-modification of the DPR began some months ago.

According to the CMRL officials, discussions have been held with stakeholders from other departments in both these cities in the last few months. “The DPR work is nearing completion now and the reports will be ready by the end of this month. They will be submitted to the State government as usual and when approved, land acquisition, utility diversion and construction work can start in the coming years,” an official said.

