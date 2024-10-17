ADVERTISEMENT

Study underway to improve black spots on Ennore Expressway and TPP Road

Published - October 17, 2024 05:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

R. Jayaraman, Councillor of Ward 4, said most accidents on Ennore Expressway and Tiruvottiyur-Ponneri-Panchetti Road happen due to the lack of pedestrian crossings and service lanes and the non-availability of traffic police personnel

Deepa H. Ramakrishnan

File photo of the Ennore Expressway in north Chennai | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

A detailed study is underway to set right six accident-prone black spots on the four roads forming the Ennore-Manali Road Improvement Project (EMRIP) in north Chennai.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sources in the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said that the black spots were identified using accident data, including casualties that occurred on the national highway stretch.

“We have already completed temporary mitigation measures, including the installation of 76 solar-powered light blinkers to improve the vision of motorists, erection of sign boards, median markers, pavement markers, and painting rumble strips on the carriageway using thermoplastic paint,” said an official.

ADVERTISEMENT

Accident-prone black spots along NH stretch in Perambalur district identified

The consultant, who has three months’ time to complete the detailed project report (DPR), has also submitted the preliminary report. The identified accident-prone spots are on Ponneri High Road-Andarkuppam junction, 200 Feet Road-Manjampakkam Roundtana, the back gate of Carborandum to K.V.K. Kuppam Junction, Pattinathar Koil burial ground to the back gate of Carborandum, and 200 Feet Road to Kosappur Toll Plaza.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

R. Jayaraman, Councillor of Ward 4, said that most accidents on Ennore Expressway and Tiruvottiyur-Ponneri-Panchetti Road happen due to the lack of pedestrian crossings and service lanes and the non-availability of traffic police personnel.

“In certain stretches, pedestrians don’t have any option but to jump across the medians, as pedestrian crossings are far apart. Similarly, in the 3-km-long stretch from Ernavur bridge to Sathyamurthi Nagar, vehicles drive on the wrong side instead of driving all the way to take a U-turn,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US