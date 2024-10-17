A detailed study is underway to set right six accident-prone black spots on the four roads forming the Ennore-Manali Road Improvement Project (EMRIP) in north Chennai.

Sources in the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said that the black spots were identified using accident data, including casualties that occurred on the national highway stretch.

“We have already completed temporary mitigation measures, including the installation of 76 solar-powered light blinkers to improve the vision of motorists, erection of sign boards, median markers, pavement markers, and painting rumble strips on the carriageway using thermoplastic paint,” said an official.

The consultant, who has three months’ time to complete the detailed project report (DPR), has also submitted the preliminary report. The identified accident-prone spots are on Ponneri High Road-Andarkuppam junction, 200 Feet Road-Manjampakkam Roundtana, the back gate of Carborandum to K.V.K. Kuppam Junction, Pattinathar Koil burial ground to the back gate of Carborandum, and 200 Feet Road to Kosappur Toll Plaza.

R. Jayaraman, Councillor of Ward 4, said that most accidents on Ennore Expressway and Tiruvottiyur-Ponneri-Panchetti Road happen due to the lack of pedestrian crossings and service lanes and the non-availability of traffic police personnel.

“In certain stretches, pedestrians don’t have any option but to jump across the medians, as pedestrian crossings are far apart. Similarly, in the 3-km-long stretch from Ernavur bridge to Sathyamurthi Nagar, vehicles drive on the wrong side instead of driving all the way to take a U-turn,” he said.