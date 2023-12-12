Detailed project report completed for inter-linking Pennar-Cauvery water, says Union Minister Bishweswar Tudu

December 12, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

A detailed project report has been completed for the inter-linking of Pennar (Somasila) and Cauvery (Grand Anicut) link. The project that is aimed to benefit Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry is among the 30 links identified by National Water Development Agency for inter-basin water transfer across the country, said Bishweswar Tudu, Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti.

In his response to the unstarred question raised by Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Kanimozhi NVN Somu on Monday, the Union Minister said, of 30 link projects identified by National Water Development Agency, feasibility reports of 24 links and detailed project reports of 11 links have been completed so far.

For Tamil Nadu, alternate study to divert unutilised water of Godavari river was carried out due to pending consensus on Manibhadra and Inchampalli dams. A detailed project report for Godavari (Inchampalli/ Janampet) – Krishna (Nagarjunasagar) - Pennar (Somasila) – Cauvery (Grand Anicut) link projects has been finished.

Godavari-Cauvery (Grand Anicut) link project was prepared comprising Godavari (Inchampalli / Janampet) - Krishna (Nagarjunasagar); Krishna (Nagarjunasagar)- Pennar (Somasila) and Pennar(Somasila)- Cauvery (Grand Anicut) link projects.

Similarly, DPR has been prepared for linking Cauvery (Kattalai)-Vaigai-Gundar link. Feasibility report is also ready to transfer water between Pamba-Achankovil and Vaippar that would benefit Tamil Nadu and Kerala, he said.

Dr.Kanimozhi had raised questions on steps being taken by the Union government for inter-linking of rivers in the country, funds sanctioned and various benefits, including irrigation and drinking water supply.

Mr.Tudu noted that 18 meetings of Task Force for Interlinking of Rivers, which was constituted in April, 2015, for expediting the works, have been organised so far.

The implementation of the projects under National Perspective Plan will help irrigate 25 million hectares of land with surface water as source and 10 million hectares with enhanced ground water potential, apart from generation of 34 million kilowatts of hydro power. It would also facilitate flood control, navigation, water supply augmentation, fisheries, pollution control and employment generation, he said.

The implementation of projects would help in harnessing and transfer of 166 billion cubic metres of water and would entail an estimated cost of ₹8.44 lakh crore.

Detailed project reports prepared for other schemes, include Godavari (Inchampalli/ SSMPP) - Krishna (Pulichintala) link; Krishna (Nagarjunasagar) - Pennar (Somasila) link involving AP and Telangana and Bedti - Varda link for Karnataka. Feasibility reports are ready for many projects in Himalayan component too.

In the last five years, nearly ₹349.4 crore has been spent over various studies, survey and investigation works for the projects, Mr.Tudu added.