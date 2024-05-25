GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Detailed probe sought into milk theft at Kakkalur dairy

Published - May 25, 2024 10:17 pm IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau

Milk dealers have sought an in-depth probe into the alleged theft of milk from Aavin’s Kakkalur dairy in neighbouring Tiruvallur district. This demand comes on the heels of three trucks carrying cans of milk leaving the dairy being caught by the police a couple of days ago.

S. A. Ponnusamy of the Tamil Nadu Milk Dealers’ Employees’ Welfare Association said that for over a year now, the security personnel at the gate have not been checking trucks leaving the dairy. “This has made it very easy for the staff there to commit milk theft. The same was the state of affairs at the Villupuram dairy too. This theft cannot be brushed aside easily. Steps need to be taken to ensure that the milk supplied by farmers is processed properly. A proper system should be implemented at all of Aavin’s dairies for entry/exit of milk vehicles.” 

A milk industry source said that the milk variant that was caught was the full cream milk. “A rough calculation shows that if on a daily basis around 1,300 litres of milk were sold to outsiders, the value stands at ₹74 crore per year. Three staffers have been suspended. In addition, a senior official has also been placed under suspension,” the source said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.