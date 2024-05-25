Detailed probe sought into milk theft at Kakkalur dairy

Milk dealers have sought an in-depth probe into the alleged theft of milk from Aavin’s Kakkalur dairy in neighbouring Tiruvallur district. This demand comes on the heels of three trucks carrying cans of milk leaving the dairy being caught by the police a couple of days ago.

S. A. Ponnusamy of the Tamil Nadu Milk Dealers’ Employees’ Welfare Association said that for over a year now, the security personnel at the gate have not been checking trucks leaving the dairy. “This has made it very easy for the staff there to commit milk theft. The same was the state of affairs at the Villupuram dairy too. This theft cannot be brushed aside easily. Steps need to be taken to ensure that the milk supplied by farmers is processed properly. A proper system should be implemented at all of Aavin’s dairies for entry/exit of milk vehicles.”

A milk industry source said that the milk variant that was caught was the full cream milk. “A rough calculation shows that if on a daily basis around 1,300 litres of milk were sold to outsiders, the value stands at ₹74 crore per year. Three staffers have been suspended. In addition, a senior official has also been placed under suspension,” the source said.