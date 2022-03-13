Despite widening, chaos reigns at Vellore’s Green Circle

Narrow approach roads and absence of traffic police post hold up traffic

Narrow approach roads and absence of traffic police post hold up traffic

Despite widening of the road space around Green Circle, below the elevated Chennai-Bengaluru Highway (NH 48) in Vellore, traffic on the service lane, especially towards Old Town and Katpadi, remains chaotic. Vehicles have to wait 15-20 minutes to cross the roundabout.

Two months ago, along with the district administration and the Vellore corporation, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) demolished a part of the traffic islands around Green Circle to create more space for motorists and walkers. The demolished portion was levelled, high-mast lamps and traffic signals were removed and underground cables were relocated. The work was completed a week ago.

Parking of vehicles near Green Circle, especially in front of shops and hotels, was also streamlined. “Now, we have more road space around Green Circle, but the approach roads are still narrow. In the absence of a permanent traffic police post, everyone violates traffic rules,” says K. Vinoth, of Vellore.

Formed a decade and a half ago, the junction is a concrete structure with landscaping and flash LED lights, being maintained by Vellore Institute of Technology. The roundabout serves as a major intersection for vehicles bound for Chennai, Tirupattur, Chittoor through Katpadi and the heart of the city off the national highway. Traffic snarls are common at peak hours as vehicles take a long time to cross the roundabout.

All vehicles from Chennai are allowed to take the service lane near Green Circle to reach Old Town and Katpadi, resulting in traffic chaos. On an average, it takes 30 minutes to cross Green Circle from the service lane at rush hours. Further, most of the goods-carriers from Katpadi, Gudiyatham and Chittoor take Green Circle to go to Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram and Ranipet.

With the reopening of schools and colleges after the lockdown restrictions were eased, vehicles ply frequently within Old Town through Green Circle. “Steps will be taken to ease the traffic flow around Green Circle soon,” an official said.