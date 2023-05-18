Despite over 1,000 bicycles at over 100 locations, SmartBike attracts very few users in Chennai

May 18, 2023 04:57 pm | Updated 04:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

It has been four years since the SmartBike initiative was launched in Chennai, with 250 bicycles at 50 bicycle stations. Today, the fleet of the public, bike-sharing service stands at 1,115 bicycles at 105 stations, but one hardly sees commuters using these eco-friendly alternatives to travel. The company however, has plans to expand their numbers to 5,000 bicycles at 500 stations, an expansion which was curtailed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to data provided by SmartBike, the company collected average user fees of ₹1.03 lakh per month between April 1, 2020 and March 31, 2022 and their collection is currently ₹1.83 lakh per month.

Explaining the poor revenue, D.V. Manohar, chairman, SmartBIke said that bike rental costs are pegged at a low level in Chennai. “All public bike sharing systems envisage about 70-80% of revenue through branding and advertisements, which we have been not successful with, due to strict regulations. The remaining revenue is from rentals,” he said. This in turn affects their expansion plans to 500 stations as envisaged.

A Greater Chennai Corporation official said that a recommendation has been sent to the State government, which if approved, could improve SmartBike’s revenue model and facilitate expansion.

The Corporation was involved in conducting a recce of the city to determine locations for cycle stations. Factors that were considered included potential footfall, proximity to offices and commercial establishments and Chennai Metro stations. “Stations are designed and constructed in such a way that they don’t interfere with pedestrian movement, and this is being monitored by the Corporation”, the official said.

According to Mr. Mahohar, the company has invested only ₹30 crore of the total project cost, which is around ₹100 crore, so far. “Vandalism and theft, the non-availability of dedicated cycling tracks and lack of incentives for cycling are the major challenges we face presently in Chennai” he said.

Chennai’s weather also dissuades commuters from using a SmartBike. The bike system, appreciated in cooler climes, has not received the same enthusiasm from Chennaiites, he said.