Despite objections, 3 toll plazas on Cuddalore-Chittoor Highway begin operations

January 18, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

Despite strong objections from residents, motorists and elected representatives, three toll plazas on the Cuddalore - Chittoor Road (NH 38) in Vellore, Tiruvannamalai and Villupuram have begun operations.

The two-lane stretch, which is maintained by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), has new toll plazas at Vallam village (Vellore), Deepak Nagar (Tiruvannamalai) and Thennamadevi village (Villupuram) on the stretch. Currently, the stretch is being maintained by the National Highway (NH) wing of the State Highways Department. “The stretch lacks basic road safety necessities such as reflectors, warning sign boards at curves and at railway level crossings. The stretch is also narrow like a village road,” said K. Sugumar, a motorist.

As per norms, cars, jeeps and vans are charged ₹35 (one-way), ₹50 (return fare) and ₹1,090 for a monthly pass. Mini-buses have to pay ₹55, ₹80 and ₹1,765 respectively. For buses and trucks, the charges are ₹110, ₹165 and ₹3,695. For heavy vehicles like three axle commercial vehicles, the charges are ₹120, ₹180 and ₹4,030. Multi axle vehicles are charged ₹175, ₹260 and ₹5,790.

The Cuddalore-Chittoor Road runs through several key districts including Villupuram, Kallakuruchi, Tiruvannamalai, Ranipet, Vellore, and Tirupattur before ending in Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh, covering a total distance of 205 km. The stretch is a short route for goods-laden vehicles from southern districts to go to Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. It is being widened into two and four lanes, using funds from the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

Of the total 205 km of the stretch, the new three toll plazas cover a distance of 121 km in these three districts. Each toll plaza, on an average, is located around 40 km between the other on the route. At present, the stretch is being widened at various spots covering these districts. For example, the stretch between Kallakuruchi and Tiruvannamalai is being widened into four lanes covering a distance of 28 km under the Chief Minister Road Development Programme for 2022-23 (CMRDP) at a cost of ₹209 crore, officials said.