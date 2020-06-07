Despite high prices, meat markets in Chennai see good sales

CHENNAI

Retailers flout safety norms

Despite high prices, Sunday morning witnessed large crowds milling fish and meat markets.

At the Kasimedu market, which had temporary structures to ensure people maintained personal distancing, wholesalers and fishermen returning on boats followed the rules. However, retailers, who carry fish to residential localities, threw all caution to the winds and rushed with their baskets to buy fish.

At Nochikuppam, though sellers sat apart and vehicles were not allowed inside, customers were seen rushing to spots where boats landed. “This is because many other markets are not open. The high prices were due to the fact that mechanised boats are yet to leave the shores. Maybe in a week or ten days things will settle down,” a fisher said.

K. Bharathi of South Indian Fishermen Welfare Association said the Fisheries Department must take steps to sell fish through more mobile outlets. “The Tamil Nadu Fisheries Development Corporation and the fishermen’s cooperatives should join hands to sell fish in residential localities to avoid people crowding to one place,” he said.

Markets on Mount-Poonamalee Road and at Vanagaram, and meat stalls at Thirumangalam were busy.