Chennai

Despite high prices, meat markets in Chennai see good sales

Retailers flout safety norms

Despite high prices, Sunday morning witnessed large crowds milling fish and meat markets.

At the Kasimedu market, which had temporary structures to ensure people maintained personal distancing, wholesalers and fishermen returning on boats followed the rules. However, retailers, who carry fish to residential localities, threw all caution to the winds and rushed with their baskets to buy fish.

At Nochikuppam, though sellers sat apart and vehicles were not allowed inside, customers were seen rushing to spots where boats landed. “This is because many other markets are not open. The high prices were due to the fact that mechanised boats are yet to leave the shores. Maybe in a week or ten days things will settle down,” a fisher said.

K. Bharathi of South Indian Fishermen Welfare Association said the Fisheries Department must take steps to sell fish through more mobile outlets. “The Tamil Nadu Fisheries Development Corporation and the fishermen’s cooperatives should join hands to sell fish in residential localities to avoid people crowding to one place,” he said.

Markets on Mount-Poonamalee Road and at Vanagaram, and meat stalls at Thirumangalam were busy.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 7, 2020 9:05:40 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/despite-high-prices-meat-markets-in-chennai-see-good-sales/article31773140.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY