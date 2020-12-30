Despite corrective measure, threat to motorists remains

A key road linking Maduravoyal and Porur, Alapakkam Main Road has a section that would do better with more safety features

In April 2019, the Greater Chennai Corporation widened a section of the Alapakkam Main Road in Lakshmi Nagar, near Porur that was marked by a bend. The corrective measure was taken to prevent accidents. However, despite the intervention, the section remains a danger area as safety features like reflectors, signboards, and speed-breakers have not been put in place. Over a dozen palm trees were axed to convert the stretch from two- to four-lane. However, these efforts do not seem to bear full fruit, as this section of the road continues to pose a threat to the safety of road users.

“As the road is wide now, many motorists tend to drive at a break-neck speed. This section is particularly unsafe for motoring at night. Speed-breakers are therefore necessary to prevent rash driving,” says S. Yuvaraj, a resident of Porur.

The six-kilometre-long Alapakkam Main Road is an important road as it connects Maduravoyal on Poonamallee High Road with Porur on Arcot Road.

Besides, this road also provides access to Valasaravakkam, Vannagaram, Alwarthirunagar, Mogalivakkam and Ramapuram.

For many decades, areas on both sides of Alapakkam Main Road had mango groves and vegetable gardens and greens and these would be irrigated by the lakes in the region.

However, over the years, the mango groves have disappeared mainly due to water shortage, and other delimiting factors have also been at play.

Now, the groves wear a stark look.

Much of the land that was acquired for widening of the road comes from empty lands were once mango groves.

“Steps will be taken to provide safety facilities on the road at the earliest,” says a Corporation official.