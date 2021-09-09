Desilting of stormwater drains in Chennai to be completed on October 15

CHENNAI

09 September 2021 13:21 IST

The Greater Chennai Corporation has started desilting of storm water drains at a cost of ₹9.96 crore ahead of the onset of the northeast monsoon.

According to a press release, Chief Minister M. K. Stalin has ordered monsoon preparedness work in the city. Desilting work in 76 km of stormwater drains has already been completed in the 15 zones of Chennai Corporation.

The civic body has made arrangements for ensuring the safety of workers associated with the desilting of drains. The silt will be dumped in landfill sites. Work on desilting of the entire network of drains measuring 716 km in the 15 zones of the city will be completed on October 15, the release said.

