Desilting of stormwater drain network in Chennai to be completed in another fortnight: Minister K.N.Nehru

The entire stormwater drain network in Chennai will be completely desilted ahead of Northeast monsoon in another fortnight, Minister for Municipal Administration K.N.Nehru said here on Monday.

Mr. Nehru reviewed the progress of infrastructure projects and monsoon preparedness works in various corporations and local bodies across the State. He said about 70-80% of the work to construct integrated SWD in Kosasthalaiyar basin has been completed so far.

Measures are being initiated to coordinate with Chennai Metro Rail Limited to reduce water-logging in areas where work is in progress. In Chennai, 9,643 road works have been completed so far and 1,123 road works would be completed by August end.

He also instructed the officials to desilt and clear water hyacinth from waterbodies in corporations and local bodies across the State by this month end. Potholes in roads falling under various local bodies and corporations in the State would be repaired ahead of the Northeast monsoon, Mr. Nehru said.

A press release said Minister also asked officials to expedite works to improve sewer network and toilet facilities and replace damaged streetlights in local bodies across Tamil Nadu.

Mr. Nehru also instructed officials to monitor drinking water distribution daily during monsoon. Sanitation workers must ensure garbage collection by evening to achieve zero waste status. Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena and officials from various departments under Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department took part in the meeting.