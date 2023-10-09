ADVERTISEMENT

Desilting of boat parking area launched at Sathhankuppam and Thirumalainagar

October 09, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A project for desilting the boat parking areas has been launched at Satthankuppam and Thirumalainagar.

According to a press release, people of Satthankuppam, Gunangkuppam, Thirumalainagar, Sembasipalli, Light House Nadukuppam, Vairavankuppam, Pasiyavaram, Karayar Kuppam and Rahmad Nagar had approached Adani Kattupalli Port to help them in desilting their boat parking areas. In response to this, Adani Kattupalli Port came forward to support this programme through itsSatthankuppam and Thirumalainagar (CSR) programmes.

Sudip Dasgupta, chief executive officer, Adani Kattupalli and Ennore Port, inaugurated the project. Leaders of fishermen, panchayat administration staff, officials from the port and CSR department of the port were present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US