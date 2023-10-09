HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Desilting of boat parking area launched at Sathhankuppam and Thirumalainagar

October 09, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A project for desilting the boat parking areas has been launched at Satthankuppam and Thirumalainagar.

According to a press release, people of Satthankuppam, Gunangkuppam, Thirumalainagar, Sembasipalli, Light House Nadukuppam, Vairavankuppam, Pasiyavaram, Karayar Kuppam and Rahmad Nagar had approached Adani Kattupalli Port to help them in desilting their boat parking areas. In response to this, Adani Kattupalli Port came forward to support this programme through itsSatthankuppam and Thirumalainagar (CSR) programmes.

Sudip Dasgupta, chief executive officer, Adani Kattupalli and Ennore Port, inaugurated the project. Leaders of fishermen, panchayat administration staff, officials from the port and CSR department of the port were present.

Related Topics

Chennai / waterway and maritime transport / fishing industry

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.