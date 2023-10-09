Desilting of boat parking area launched at Sathhankuppam and Thirumalainagar

October 09, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

A project for desilting the boat parking areas has been launched at Satthankuppam and Thirumalainagar.

According to a press release, people of Satthankuppam, Gunangkuppam, Thirumalainagar, Sembasipalli, Light House Nadukuppam, Vairavankuppam, Pasiyavaram, Karayar Kuppam and Rahmad Nagar had approached Adani Kattupalli Port to help them in desilting their boat parking areas. In response to this, Adani Kattupalli Port came forward to support this programme through itsSatthankuppam and Thirumalainagar (CSR) programmes.

Sudip Dasgupta, chief executive officer, Adani Kattupalli and Ennore Port, inaugurated the project. Leaders of fishermen, panchayat administration staff, officials from the port and CSR department of the port were present.