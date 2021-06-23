Desilting initiative launched in two more areas in city

Metrowater launched its mass desilting programme in more areas on Tuesday. The 10-day programme, which will go on till June 30, aims at removing silt and flushing the city’s sewer network ahead of the northeast monsoon.

On Tuesday, Rural Industries Minister T.M. Anbarasan and Rajya Sabha MP R.S. Bharathi launched the work at 24th Street, Thillai Ganga Nagar, in Alandur. The work will be executed in 48 densely populated streets in Alandur zone.

Similarly, Central Chennai MP Dayanidhi Maran inaugurated the work at Makkis Garden in Thousand Lights.

Sewer networks in 801 streets had been identified for the desilting initiative, a press release said.