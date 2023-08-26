Design hackathon to design mobile rehabilitation units

August 26, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Department for the Welfare of Differently Abled Persons, Government of Tamil Nadu, in association with StartupTN has launched a Design Hackathon to design a state-of-the-art Mobile Outreach and Therapy Unit.

The unit will take rehabilitation and outreach to persons with disabilities across the State. Through a unit like this, rehabilitation outreach will be made more accessible to persons with disabilities, and help them address the struggles of having to travel to government hospitals in district headquarters for rehabilitation.

The Tamil Nadu government, through the design hackathon, aims to improve coverage and outreach of care and support services to persons with disabilities. Entrepreneurs and innovators in the healthcare, mobility and assistive tech sectors can participate, and design a mobility vehicle that will deliver diagnostic, therapeutic and educational services to the target population.