Design flaw forces Corporation to effect tweaks in drain work

Poorly-designed stormwater drain network has forced civic officials of Zone 6 (Thiru Vi Kaa Nagar) to demolish and rebuild the concrete drain on Thanikachalam Street in Perambur. While this shows accountability on the part of the Chennai Corporation, residents hope the work will be completed soon.

The concrete SWD was demolished more than a fortnight ago by the civic body to create inlets for discharge of excess rainwater, but re-construction work is yet to begin, forcing motorists and walkers to use the narrow stretch.

The faulty design was exposed a month ago after the stretch got flooded due to rains. There were no outlets to discharge the excess rainwater into the widened stormwater drain as the drain was plastered along with the existing road level.

“Thanikachalam Street is around 20 feet wide, half the carriageway is dug and left open risking all road users. Students and senior citizens also use the street to reach the main road every day,” said S. Ellumalai, a motorist from Perambur.

Thanikachalam Street connects two arterial stretches — Paper Mills Road and Madhavaram High Road. As a result, motorists from northern areas like Kolathur, Madhavaram Milk Colony, Tondiarpet, Tiruvottiyur, Manali, Mathur, Korrukkupet and Perambur use the stretch to reach central parts of the city. Many local traders from Periyar Nagar, Jawahar Nagar, Vyasar Nagar and Jamaliya use the stretch to reach wholesale market in Madhavaram and Moolakadai.

Vehicles now struggle to negotiate the narrow road space. More importantly, the existing widened stormwater drain has been built on the footpath along the stretch towards Madhavaram leaving no space for people to walk. There are no safety measures in place. Some motor cyclists have slipped into the open trench during night as they cannot see due to poor lighting.

Corporation officials said as part of the original design, a small narrow space between the carriageway and the footpath, where the new drain has been built was left to discharge excess rainwater into the inlets that were built on these narrow space with 30 feet distance between each inlets.

“We started work to re-build the drain a few days ago. First, leakage from sewer lines into the new drain is being plugged. The entire work will be completed in a month,” said a Corporation official.