Deputy Inspector General of Prisons R. Rajalakshmi, two other prison officers suspended

Published - October 24, 2024 12:55 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

In connection with the alleged harassment and torture of a convict at Central Prison, Vellore, R.Rajalakshmi, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Prisons formerly Vellore Range, former Additional Superintendent of Vellore Central Prison, A. Abdul Rahman, and Vellore Central Prison Jailer Arul Kumar have been suspended by State government.

According to official sources, the suspension order was issued on Tuesday night. The order stated that the Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services Maheswar Dayal has requested to place R.Rajalakshmi, DIG Vellore range, under suspension for a fair investigation in an FIR filed by CBCID North, Vellore. Therefore she is placed under suspension from service with immediate effect until further orders. Separate orders were issued to two other officers as well.

The FIR was filed by the CB-CID for an investigation into the alleged torture of the life convict following an order by the Madras High Court which came down on the police department for not initiating action against the prison officials who were booked for harassing, attacking and illegally forcing the convict S Sivakumar, 31, to work at the DIG’s residence.

Sivakumar, who was convicted in a murder case in Pochampalli, was accused of stealing ₹4.25 lakh, gadgets and home appliances from Rajalakshmi’s residence when he was employed to do menial work there. Sivakumar had been detained in solitary confinement for at least three months. The issue came to light when his mother moved the court. The CB-CID registered a case against 14 prison officials including the DIG Rajalakshmi. EOM

