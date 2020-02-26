Deputy Commissioner of Police conducts enquiry into Indian 2 crane mishap

26 February 2020 01:19 IST

G. Nagajothi, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Crime Branch (CCB), on Tuesday questioned six persons in connection with the accident that occurred on the sets of Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2, at EVP film city last Wednesday, leaving three dead, and others injured.

The crane, operated by Rajan, raised to a height of about 35 ft, suddenly snapped and fell on people working beneath it. Assistant director Krishna, art assistant Chandran and production assistant Madhu were crushed to death and 10 others were injured. The case was transferred to CCB for further investigation later.

After issuing summons to those persons who were present at the time of occurrence, the DC conducted interrogation with six of them at Old Commissionerate in Egmore. Their statements were recorded.