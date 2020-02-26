Deputy Commissioner of Police conducts enquiry into Indian 2 crane mishap

G. Nagajothi, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Crime Branch (CCB), on Tuesday questioned six persons in connection with the accident that occurred on the sets of Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2, at EVP film city last Wednesday, leaving three dead, and others injured.
The crane, operated by Rajan, raised to a height of about 35 ft, suddenly snapped and fell on people working beneath it. Assistant director Krishna, art assistant Chandran and production assistant Madhu were crushed to death and 10 others were injured. The case was transferred to CCB for further investigation later.
After issuing summons to those persons who were present at the time of occurrence, the DC conducted interrogation with six of them at Old Commissionerate in Egmore. Their statements were recorded.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.