Chennai

Deputy CM calls for corpus at close of book fair

more-in

Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam encouraged members of the Booksellers and Publishers Association of South India(BAPASI) to set up a corpus fund which would aid them in various initiatives including organising book fairs across the world for the Tamil diaspora.

Speaking at the YMCA grounds in Nandanam on Tuesday evening, Mr Panneerselvam said that he would make the first contribution of ₹ 5 lakh to the fund.

The book fair had over 13 lakh visitors over 13 days and the organisers said that they had recorded an increase of nearly 20% in footfalls when compared to the previous year.

Vaigai Selvan, former minister and R.S. Shanmugam, president of BAPASI also spoke at the closing ceremony.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Chennai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 22, 2020 1:20:44 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/deputy-cm-calls-for-corpus-at-close-of-book-fair/article30619707.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY