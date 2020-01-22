Deputy CM calls for corpus at close of book fair

Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam encouraged members of the Booksellers and Publishers Association of South India(BAPASI) to set up a corpus fund which would aid them in various initiatives including organising book fairs across the world for the Tamil diaspora.
Speaking at the YMCA grounds in Nandanam on Tuesday evening, Mr Panneerselvam said that he would make the first contribution of ₹ 5 lakh to the fund.
The book fair had over 13 lakh visitors over 13 days and the organisers said that they had recorded an increase of nearly 20% in footfalls when compared to the previous year.
Vaigai Selvan, former minister and R.S. Shanmugam, president of BAPASI also spoke at the closing ceremony.
