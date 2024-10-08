Deputy Chief Minister inaugurates renovated swimming pool at Marina

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday inaugurated the renovated swimming pool in the Marina beach.

ADVERTISEMENT

The facility, maintained by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), was renovated at a cost of ₹1.37 crore. The pool, measuring 100 metre in length and 30 metre in width, will have better infrastructure for spectators and swimmers, GCC officials said.

The swimming pool was closed for renovation a few months ago. The civic body had terminated the earlier contract owing to poor maintenance and rise in complaints from visitors. The GCC will improve services in the swimming pool, with additional trainers and modern amenities.

The swimming pool will remain open on all days, except Monday, from 5.30 a.m. to 7.30 p.m. Ten lifeguards will be posted to ensure the safety of swimmers using the facility. Eight sanitation workers, ten conservancy workers, two supervisors, six security personnel and two plumbers have been posted. Adults will have to pay ₹50 per hour, while ₹30 per hour will be collected for children below 12 years. The swimming pool depth ranges from 3.5 feet to 5 feet.

Municipal Administration and Water Supply Minister K.N.Nehru, Health Minister Ma.Subramanian, HR and CE and CMDA Minister P.K.Sekar Babu, Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhian, Central Chennai MP Dayanidhi Maran, Mayor R. Priya, Deputy Mayor Magesh Kumar and Corporation Commissioner J.Kumaragurubaran participated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.