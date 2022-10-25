Dept. of Posts, Vriddhachalam to conduct Dak Adalat on Oct. 28

The Vriddhachalam Division of the Department of Posts is giving its customers the opportunity to voice their grievances at the Dak Adalat for the quarter ending on December 31. The Adalat will be held at 2 p.m. on October 28 at the office of the Superintendent of Post Offices, Vriddhachalam, and will address issues relating to mails, counter services, savings bank and money orders. Members of the public may send their grievances to dovriddhachalam.tn@indiapost.gov.in using the ‘DAK ADALAT’ option or send them to N. Rajaratinam, Superintendent of Post Offices, on or before October 28.