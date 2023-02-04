Dept. of Posts to reach out to educational institutions across T.N. to popularise its savings scheme for girl children

February 04, 2023 12:17 am | Updated 12:17 am IST - CHENNAI

The Department of Posts will reach out to various educational institutions across the State to help girl children open Selvamagal Semippu accounts. It would hold a drive in the State on February 9 and 10.

There are plans to hold camps in various schools, anganwadis and public health centres to cover girl children at a large scale as part of the nationwide campaign.

“We are planning to hold similar drives in rural areas to motivate small savings habit among the residents,” said an official.

The hike in the interest rates of various post offices savings accounts since January 1 has also meant more investors to post offices. Nearly six lakh savings accounts were opened in the State in January. Of this, nearly 2.58 lakh accounts were added during a three-day campaign during the month-end, said officials.

There are nearly 2.91 crore savings bank accounts in various saving schemes across the State.

Senior citizens savings scheme

Depositors in the senior citizens savings scheme would get a highest interest rate of 8%. With the recent budget announcements, the department expects to add 10% more patronage.

In a bid to ease transactions for customers, the department has brought in most of saving schemes under online, mobile banking with fund transfer facilities. Officials said people need not visit the post offices for opening or closure of fixed and recurring deposits as they can opt these transactions through online and mobile banking. Moreover, online fund transfer to bank accounts could be done through NEFT or RTGS.

As of now, only schemes for senior citizens and monthly income were required to visit post offices. But senior citizens could use online or ATMs to withdraw interest. E-passbook facility was introduced recently, officials added.

Tamil Nadu Elders Welfare Association president K.S.Subramanian wanted income tax exemption for the national savings certificate to be raised from the present limit of 1.5 lakh to 3 lakh per fiscal for the benefit of senior and super senior citizens.