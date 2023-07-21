ADVERTISEMENT

Dept. of Posts to facilitate biometric authentication of digital life certificates by pensioners at their doorstep in Chennai

July 21, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of Posts will facilitate the State government pensioners to submit digital life certificate through India Post Payments Bank’s postmen at their doorstep.

This follows a memorandum of understanding between IPPB and Tamil Nadu government to generate digital life certificate for 7,00,198 State government pensioners. A press release said the postal department has arranged for the service using biometric authentication for a fee of ₹70 from July 1. Pensioners can generate the certificate through area postmen with information like Aadhaar number and pension account details.

In Chennai City Region, about 2,500 postmen and gramin dak sevaks in 2,191 post offices were engaged for doorstep services. Last year, 1,16,137 pensioners used the facility. Ends

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US