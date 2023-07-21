HamberMenu
Dept. of Posts to facilitate biometric authentication of digital life certificates by pensioners at their doorstep in Chennai

July 21, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of Posts will facilitate the State government pensioners to submit digital life certificate through India Post Payments Bank’s postmen at their doorstep.

This follows a memorandum of understanding between IPPB and Tamil Nadu government to generate digital life certificate for 7,00,198 State government pensioners. A press release said the postal department has arranged for the service using biometric authentication for a fee of ₹70 from July 1. Pensioners can generate the certificate through area postmen with information like Aadhaar number and pension account details.

In Chennai City Region, about 2,500 postmen and gramin dak sevaks in 2,191 post offices were engaged for doorstep services. Last year, 1,16,137 pensioners used the facility. Ends

