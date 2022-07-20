Dept. of Posts to appoint direct insurance agents

Special Correspondent July 20, 2022 18:05 IST

The Department of Posts will conduct an interview at Vadapalani post office at 10 a.m. on July 28 to appoint direct agents to sell postal life insurance products.

Eligible candidates can send their details along with a copy of their educational qualification certificate, age proof and address proof to doplichennai@gmail.com on or before July 26.

Those aged between 18 and 50 and who have passed Class X are eligible. Candidates who are selected in the interview have to provide a cash security of ₹5,000 as National Savings Certificate/Kisan Vikas Patra, said a press release.