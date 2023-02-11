Dept. of Posts, Southern Railway to launch express cargo service from February 16

February 11, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Department of Posts along with Southern Railway will launch special cargo trains on four routes, including from Madurai and Royapuram, from February 16. The express cargo service is to send parcels weighing above 35 kg to destinations across the country.

According to a press release, the cargo trains would be operated in four routes — from Madurai to Sankrail (Howrah); from Ernakulam to Sankrail (Howrah); from Bengaluru to Okhla (Delhi) and from Royapuram up to Guwahati.

The Department of Posts will provide first and last mile connectivity and the remaining distance would be covered by railways. The Department of Posts will charge ₹6 a kg for pick up and door delivery and railway rates are applicable for transportation.

For enquiries, please call 044-28587912 (Chennai), 0422-2558211 (Coimbatore), Tiruchi (0431-2466218) and 918122132256 (Madurai), the release said.