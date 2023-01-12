Dept. of Posts, Southern Railway launch joint parcel product service in Chennai region

January 12, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Department of Posts and Southern Railway have launched Joint Parcel Product (JPP) to provide logistics solution for consignments weighing more than 35 kg. A press release said the consignment weighing up to one tonne would be picked up from the doorstep and transported to railway station. The Southern Railway would transport it to the destination railway station from where consignment would be picked up for delivery.

The postal rate for both pickup and delivery has been fixed as ₹6 per kg, including GST and for just pick up from doorstep or delivery, the rate has been fixed as ₹4 per kg. The railway rates would vary based on distance and weight.

In Chennai City Region, the first consignment under JPP was despatched from Ranipet to Ariyalur on January 7. It was picked up at the doorstep of the customer at Ranipet, sent through Tiruchendur Express to Tiruchi Railway Station and delivered at the doorstep of the addressee the next day. Consignments were sent to Visakhapatnam and Maharashtra.

Small and medium enterprises, which want to avail the service may contact the Assistant Director (Business Development), Chennai City Region at 044-28594761 / 044-28594762 / 9444975512 and e-mail at bd.chennaicity@indiapost.gov.in, the release said.

