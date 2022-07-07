Dept. of Posts launches letter writing campaign

Special Correspondent July 07, 2022 18:11 IST

The Department of Posts is conducting a letter writing campaign to encourage the hobby of letter writing among children.

This year, the theme of “Dhai Akhar” letter writing campaign is “Vision for India 2047”. It will be conducted till October 31. A press release said the students may pen their ideas on “Vision for India 2047” in English, Hindi or Tamil.

If written under envelope category (A4 size paper), the letter must not be more than 1,000 words and not more than 500 words if written under Inland Letter Card category. The participants have to certify themselves that ‘I am below/above the age of 18 as on January 1, 2022’ in the letter. The letters posted after October 31 will not be accepted for the campaign. The handwritten letters should be addressed to The Chief Postmaster General, Tamilnadu Circle, Chennai-600002.

The best entries in each category will be awarded with cash prizes of ₹25,000, ₹10,000 and ₹5,000 at Tamil Nadu Circle level. The best three entries chosen at circle level will be sent for evaluation at the national level, the release said.