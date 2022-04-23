Dept. of posts cautions people on spurious messages
The Department of Posts has requested public not to respond or share personal details to spurious messages or links to websites claiming to provide government subsidies through surveys or quizzes.
In a press release, Chief Postmaster General, Tamil Nadu Circle, has clarified that India Post is not involved in any such activities such as announcing subsidies or prizes based on surveys. The department is taking action to prevent such websites and links from being circulated in social media.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.