Dept. of posts cautions people on spurious messages

Special Correspondent April 23, 2022 17:34 IST

The Department of Posts has requested public not to respond or share personal details to spurious messages or links to websites claiming to provide government subsidies through surveys or quizzes.

In a press release, Chief Postmaster General, Tamil Nadu Circle, has clarified that India Post is not involved in any such activities such as announcing subsidies or prizes based on surveys. The department is taking action to prevent such websites and links from being circulated in social media.