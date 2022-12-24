Depression over the Bay of Bengal likely to bring isolated heavy rain in south Tamil Nadu on Sunday and Monday

December 24, 2022 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

The depression over southwest Bay of Bengal is likely to have an impact over coastal and south Tamil Nadu on Sunday and Monday. Districts in southern parts of the State are likely to experience heavy rain in one or two places till Tuesday morning.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, the depression lay centred over southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal, about 420 km east of Nagappattinam and 470 km east­-southeast of Chennai. It is likely to reach near the Sri Lanka coast by Sunday morning and continue to move across Sri Lanka and reach the Comorin area and neighbourhood by Monday morning.

This is likely to bring rain up to moderate intensity at many places in the coastal belt of the State and Puducherry on Christmas day. One or two places in interior parts may get rain.

The RMC has predicted heavy rain (7-11 cm) in isolated places over districts such as Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Sivagangai, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai and Karaikal area on Sunday.

Rain may largely cover only south Tamil nadu by Monday as the weather system moves closer to the Comorin area. Heavy rain may continue in isolated places over Theni, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Sivagangai, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts and Karaikal area on Monday.

S. Balachandran, Additional Director-General of Meteorology, Chennai, said this is the 5th weather system that had formed over the Bay of Bengal during this Northeast monsoon. Rainfall from this weather system would mainly be confined to southern districts. A few areas up to Nagapattinam in north Tamil Nadu may get light rain. Chennai may witness light rain in some areas till Monday.

There will be a dip in rain over the State as the weather system is expected to move towards Lakshadweep area by Tuesday. The weather models did not show any major weather disturbance for the next few days, he added.

While the State remained largely dry, Thoothukudi district alone recorded light rain during the past 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Saturday. Chennai experienced pleasant weather on Saturday as day temperature remained close to normal and some localities had drizzle towards the evening.

With a drop in rainfall for the past few days, the State’s overall rainfall stood at 42.5 cm this season, which is less than 2% than its average rainfall since October 1. However, deviation up to 19% is still considered normal by the Meteorological department.