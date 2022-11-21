Depression moves closer to the coast, parts of north T.N. may receive moderate rain

November 21, 2022 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

Some parts of north Tamil Nadu may receive light to moderate rain on Tuesday. The Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, has forecast heavy rain in one or two places in northern districts of Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Vellore and Ranipet under the influence of the slow-moving weather system.

According to a bulletin on Monday evening, the depression over southwest Bay of Bengal will move towards north Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts and weaken into a well-marked low pressure area by Tuesday morning.

S. Balachandran, Additional Director General of Meteorology, Chennai, said this was the first depression that would come closer to coast this northeast monsoon. However, it may lose its intensity on Tuesday.

On the prolonged dry spell, he said weak spells were normal during the monsoon, which was volatile in nature. Whenever a weather system gains strength, there are chances for northerly winds to prevail over the State. Such dry spells were followed by spells of rain.

Some places in extreme northern parts of the State may receive rainfall on Wednesday too. Some localities in Chennai may receive moderate rain. However, there may be changes depending on rain cells moving closer to the coast, he said.

Chennai had cool weather on Monday, thanks to an overcast sky. The maximum temperature in the city dropped to 24.9 degree Celsius, nearly five degree Celsius lower than the average. The depression did not bring much rain till 6.30 p.m. on Monday and only a few weather stations such as Nungambakkam and Tiruttani received light rain.

Dip in water release

Meanwhile, the Water Resources Department reduced water discharge from Red Hills and Chembarambakkam reservoirs to 100 cubic feet per second on Monday as inflow into the waterbodies dropped to 160 cusecs.

Normally, the department maintains storage at two feet less than maximum level in reservoirs during November. But this year water was being discharged since November 2 to maintain the level at four feet less than full level.

Nearly one tmc ft. of water was released since then from each of the two reservoirs, which is equal to one month’s city water supply.