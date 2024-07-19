ADVERTISEMENT

Mylapore Hindu Permanent Benefit Fund depositors stage protest

Updated - July 19, 2024 10:43 pm IST

Published - July 19, 2024 10:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

The protesters demand that the firm settle their deposits

The Hindu Bureau

A group of depositors gathered and protested outside the Mylapore Hindu Permanent Benefit Fund office, on Friday, demanding that the firm settle their deposits. The police cordoned off the area. 

They alleged that the firm was neither settling their deposits or interests for months together nor was the management of the firm responding to their queries. 

R. Chandrasekaran, member of the Mylapore Hindu Permanent Benefit Fund Depositors Association, said, “ We have been waiting for a long time. They are not returning our fixed deposits which had already matured in last November. They have not given interest to the fixed deposits for over six months. We have decided to file a police complaint.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US