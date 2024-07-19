Mylapore Hindu Permanent Benefit Fund depositors stage protest

A group of depositors gathered and protested outside the Mylapore Hindu Permanent Benefit Fund office, on Friday, demanding that the firm settle their deposits. The police cordoned off the area.

They alleged that the firm was neither settling their deposits or interests for months together nor was the management of the firm responding to their queries.

R. Chandrasekaran, member of the Mylapore Hindu Permanent Benefit Fund Depositors Association, said, “ We have been waiting for a long time. They are not returning our fixed deposits which had already matured in last November. They have not given interest to the fixed deposits for over six months. We have decided to file a police complaint.”