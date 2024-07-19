GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mylapore Hindu Permanent Benefit Fund depositors stage protest

The protesters demand that the firm settle their deposits

Updated - July 19, 2024 10:43 pm IST

Published - July 19, 2024 10:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A group of depositors gathered and protested outside the Mylapore Hindu Permanent Benefit Fund office, on Friday, demanding that the firm settle their deposits. The police cordoned off the area. 

They alleged that the firm was neither settling their deposits or interests for months together nor was the management of the firm responding to their queries. 

R. Chandrasekaran, member of the Mylapore Hindu Permanent Benefit Fund Depositors Association, said, “ We have been waiting for a long time. They are not returning our fixed deposits which had already matured in last November. They have not given interest to the fixed deposits for over six months. We have decided to file a police complaint.”

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.