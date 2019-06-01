Chennai

Deploy bus bay keepers

more-in

Commuters fear for their safety as motorcyclists ride through the West Tambaram terminus

Commuters at the West Tambaram bus terminus have appealed to the Metropolitan Transport Corporation to deploy bus bay keepers at the facility to check the entry of private vehicles.

This sprawling terminus on Grand Southern Trunk Road has three bus bays.

S. Poornima, a retired school teacher and a resident of Adyar says, “Commuters have to extra cautious when walking through of these bus bays. For, motorcyclists often enter these bays at high speed.”

Motorcyclists can be seen sneaking through the narrow passageways between the buses and disrupting free flow of pedestrian traffic. Commuters and pedestrians face the risk of being knocked down by motorists.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Chennai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Dec 12, 2019 9:21:13 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/deploy-bus-bay-keepers-in-west-tambaram-terminus/article27400057.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY