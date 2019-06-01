Commuters at the West Tambaram bus terminus have appealed to the Metropolitan Transport Corporation to deploy bus bay keepers at the facility to check the entry of private vehicles.
This sprawling terminus on Grand Southern Trunk Road has three bus bays.
S. Poornima, a retired school teacher and a resident of Adyar says, “Commuters have to extra cautious when walking through of these bus bays. For, motorcyclists often enter these bays at high speed.”
Motorcyclists can be seen sneaking through the narrow passageways between the buses and disrupting free flow of pedestrian traffic. Commuters and pedestrians face the risk of being knocked down by motorists.
