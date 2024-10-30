ADVERTISEMENT

Deploy 500 bobcats before heavy rains in Chennai: Councillors

Published - October 30, 2024 11:29 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Approximately 500 bobcats (compact excavators) and other heavy vehicles announced by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) are yet to be acquired, highlighted council members during a meeting presided over by Chennai Mayor R. Priya.

Deputy Mayor M. Magesh Kumaar, along with councillors G. Shanthakumari and N. Chitrarasu, emphasised the urgency of deploying these vehicles on an emergency basis before the onset of heavy rains, noting that they serve little purpose during the summer months.

G. Shanthakumari, chairperson of the Standing Committee on Public Health, pointed out the need for obtaining fresh fitness certificates to ensure the maintenance of the existing vehicles, particularly dog-catching vans. She also addressed the issue of legacy waste at the Athipet dump site in Ambattur. A bio-mining exercise commenced in 2019 at this site by the GCC.

Additionally, Ward 12 Councillor V. Kaviganesan proposed the formation of a separate Standing Committee for Solid Waste Management in the city. He stated that such a committee would facilitate better monitoring and raise awareness about waste segregation and management.

