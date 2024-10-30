GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Deploy 500 bobcats before heavy rains in Chennai: Councillors

Published - October 30, 2024 11:29 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Approximately 500 bobcats (compact excavators) and other heavy vehicles announced by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) are yet to be acquired, highlighted council members during a meeting presided over by Chennai Mayor R. Priya.

Deputy Mayor M. Magesh Kumaar, along with councillors G. Shanthakumari and N. Chitrarasu, emphasised the urgency of deploying these vehicles on an emergency basis before the onset of heavy rains, noting that they serve little purpose during the summer months.

G. Shanthakumari, chairperson of the Standing Committee on Public Health, pointed out the need for obtaining fresh fitness certificates to ensure the maintenance of the existing vehicles, particularly dog-catching vans. She also addressed the issue of legacy waste at the Athipet dump site in Ambattur. A bio-mining exercise commenced in 2019 at this site by the GCC.

Additionally, Ward 12 Councillor V. Kaviganesan proposed the formation of a separate Standing Committee for Solid Waste Management in the city. He stated that such a committee would facilitate better monitoring and raise awareness about waste segregation and management.

Published - October 30, 2024 11:29 am IST

Related Topics

Chennai / Chennai Corporation

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.