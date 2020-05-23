Departures likely to resume at Chennai airport tomorrow

A meeting to discuss flight operations will be held on May 24.

CHENNAI

23 May 2020 23:58 IST

Arrival operations may be postponed

Departures are likely to resume at the Chennai airport on Monday, while arrival operations may be postponed, State government officials have indicated to the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

A meeting to discuss flight operations will be held on May 24. AAI officials said there will be more clarity on the testing and quarantine procedures after the meeting. “We are fully prepared and have made all necessary arrangements. In addition, whatever else the State requires, we will facilitate those measures. We hope there won’t be any issues,” an official said.

Though the Ministry of Civil Aviation announced the resumption of domestic flights, the State sought a deferment of the plan till the end of the month, when the lockdown was scheduled to be lifted. Earlier on Saturday, many who had booked tickets for journeys from and to the city were in a fix, not knowing whether flight operations would resume on May 25.

Irate passengers took to social media to get this clarified from the ministry and the State government. Srihari, a passenger, tweeted, “Need to go to Mumbai and booked tickets for 27th May. Been here in Chennai for more than 2 months. Not sure why there is confusion. Trains are running so what is the fuss over domestic flights.” Passengers heading to other cities to catch international flights were worried about whether they would be able to make it there in time.

Among them was Bala, who tweeted, “Sir I needed to catch Delhi to Dublin repatriation flight on 1st June. Have a confirmed ticket. I'm currently in chennai. Please help in confirmation on flights from chennai to Delhi. Currently there are confusions on flights starting from chennai #AskHardeepPuri.”

Another source of anxiety was the fact that there was no clarity on what will happen to ticket fares, and whether they would receive a refund if their flights were cancelled.