Department of Posts writes to State government seeking to move disbursal of old age pension through post offices in Tamil Nadu

Nearly 3.5 lakh beneficiaries aged above 80 already get their monthly old age pension through post offices in the State. The Postal Department says it is also looking to serve around 30 lakh pensioners aged below 80

Published - August 02, 2024 01:05 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
A camp to open postal savings accounts for students held at a school in Chennai. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

The Department of Posts has written to the State government seeking to move disbursal of old age pension through post offices in the State, citing its wide network and doorstep delivery services.

Nearly 3.5 lakh beneficiaries aged above 80 already get their monthly old age pension through post offices across Tamil Nadu. Officials of the Postal Department said they were also looking to serve around 30 lakh pensioners aged below 80 in the State.

With the India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) functional now, direct benefit transfers and Aadhaar authentication for beneficiaries’ accounts have been made easy. This will help seamless disbursal of government welfare schemes. Earlier, senior citizens were provided with monthly pension through money orders. The department has also quoted lower transaction charges for the disbursal, officials said.

The department has also tied up with various State government departments to disburse government welfare schemes and dispatch of articles. G. Natarajan, Postmaster General, Chennai City Region, said camps were being organised in full swing at schools across the State to open postal savings accounts for students. Of the targeted 60 lakh students in the State, nearly 10 lakh accounts have been opened so far after the memorandum of understanding signed with the School Education Department.

Nearly 25,000 camps have been organised in various schools across Tamil Nadu in the past two months. The process of Aadhaar enrolment led to a slight delay in finishing the exercise. Students aged above 10 may open self-operated minor accounts digitally through IPPB, officials said.

Similarly, 17.92 lakh driving licences and registration certificates have been delivered so far through speed post since February 28. The department had tied up with the Transport Department for doorstep delivery of articles.

Mr. Natarajan said nearly 4 lakh articles were dispatched every month in the State. Of the total number of articles delivered so far, nearly 5,529 articles have been returned to regional transport offices due to incorrect address.

