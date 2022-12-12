Department of Posts to organise grievance redressal meetings

December 12, 2022 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of Posts will conduct Dak Adalat to redress grievances of the postal customers this month. While a meeting will be held at Anna Road Head Post Office on December 19 at 3 p.m., another meeting will be organised at the office of the senior superintendent of post offices, Tambaram division on December 23 at 11 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Customers may send their grievances to Anna Road HPO and Tambaram division on or before December 16 and December 21 respectively. They may also attend the meetings, said a press release.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US